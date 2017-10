Sept 29 (Reuters) - Novus Properties Ltd

* Novus properties ltd - fy revenue was 10.78 million rupees versus 12.17 million rupees last year‍​

* Novus properties ltd - fy eps was 0.48 rupees versus 0.94 rupees last year‍​

* Novus properties ltd - fy pretax profit was 7.19 million rupees versus 13.42 million rupees last year‍​

* Novus properties - “looking at acquisition of a yielding asset in the region of grnw” Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)