July 4 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* FIRST PATIENTS TREATED IN PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL OF NOX-A12 COMBINED WITH KEYTRUDA IN METASTATIC PANCREATIC AND COLORECTAL CANCER

* THE OPEN-LABEL TRIAL IS DESIGNED TO INCLUDE 20 PATIENTS, 10 PATIENTS FOR EACH METASTATIC PANCREAS AND COLORECTAL CANCER

* TOP-LINE DATA FOR ALL 20 PATIENTS FROM PART 1 IS TARGETED TO BE AVAILABLE IN Q2 2018, AND INITIAL RESPONSE-RATE DATA IN Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)