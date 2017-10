BRIEF-Noxxon provides update on ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial with lead program NOX-A12

Sept 28 (Reuters) - NOXXON PHARMA NV:

* NOXXON PROVIDES UPDATE ON ONGOING PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH LEAD PROGRAM NOX-A12

* ‍INITIAL DATA SUPPORTS PENETRATION OF NOX-A12 INTO TUMOR TISSUE

* ‍INITIAL DATA SUPPORTS PREVIOUSLY ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF NOX-A12 MONOTHERAPY IN COLORECTAL AND PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS​

* ‍TRIAL REMAINS ON SCHEDULE TO DELIVER TOP-LINE BIOPSY ANALYSIS IN SECOND AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF 2018 RESPECTIVELY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)