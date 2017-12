Dec 15 (Reuters) - NP3 Fastigheter Ab:

* BUYS PROPERTIES FOR SEK 514 MILLION

* INTENDS TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF PREFERENCE SHARES OF SEK 300 MILLION

* PROPERTIES ARE ACQUIRED MAINLY FROM POULARDE AB ​

* RIGHTS ISSUE IS BEING CARRIED OUT IN ORDER TO PARTLY FINANCE ACQUISITIONS, AMONG OTHERS ​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WILL NOT EXCEED SEK 26.50 PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF RIGHTS ISSUE ARE ESTIMATED TO BE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 1, 2018