February 16, 2018 / 12:12 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-NPCI Gives Consent To Roll Out WhatsApp BHIM UPI Beta Launch​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - NATIONAL PAYMENTS CORPORATION OF INDIA​:

* GIVES CONSENT TO ROLL OUT WHATSAPP BHIM UPI BETA LAUNCH WITH USER BASE OF 1 MILLION, LOW PER TRANSACTION LIMIT​

* 4 BANKS TO JOIN MULTI-BANK BHIM UPI MODEL IN PHASES; FULL FEATURE PRODUCT TO BE RELEASED AFTER BETA TEST Source text:[NPCI has given its consent to roll out WhatsApp BHIM UPI beta launch with limited user base of 1 million and low per transaction limit. Four banks will join the multi-bank BHIM UPI model in phases (in the coming weeks) and full feature product shall be released after the beta test is successful. Multi-bank model offer advantages such as transaction load distribution between banks and helps to integrate popular apps easily with BHIM UPI.]

