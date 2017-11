Nov 13 (Reuters) - NQ Mobile Inc-

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍board authorized buyback program under which co may repurchase up to $150 million of its shares or convertible notes over next 12 months​

* NQ Mobile Inc - ‍plans to fund $150 million share or convertible notes repurchases from existing cash balance​