Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc

* Announces proposed offering of senior notes

* ‍Intends to commence an offering of $870 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028​

* ‍To use proceeds from offering to repurchase any or all of about $869.2 million outstanding of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: