BRIEF-Nrg Energy Announces Redemption Of Its Outstanding 6.625 pct Senior Notes Due 2023

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc:

* NRG ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* NRG ENERGY INC - TO REDEEM FOR CASH ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 6.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 ON DEC 29, 2017

* NRG ENERGY INC - REDEMPTION PRICE WILL BE AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO 103.313% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2023 NOTES TO BE REDEEMED, PLUS INTEREST

* NRG ENERGY INC - PREVIOUS TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE 2023 NOTES EXPIRES AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DEC 28, 2017

* NRG ENERGY INC - GAVE REQUIRED NOTICE UNDER RESPECTIVE GOVERNING INDENTURES TO REDEEM 2023 NOTES