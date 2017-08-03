FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc posts Q2 ‍loss of $0.05​ per share
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
August 3, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc posts Q2 ‍loss of $0.05​ per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc

* Reports q2 results and reaffirms 2017 financial guidance

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.05​

* Reached agreement with creditors to restructure Genon Energy, Inc. and its subsidiaries through consensual bankruptcy process

* Launched plan targeting cost savings, asset sales and debt reduction

* Expects $4.8 billion to $6.3 billion in excess cash to be available for allocation through 2020​

* Qtrly total operating revenues $2,701 million versus $2,248 million

* Expects to fully implement transformation plan by end of 2020, with significant completion by end of 2018​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09, revenue view $3.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Under transformation plan, co expects to realize $370 million non-recurring working capital improvements through 2020​

* Targeting $2.5-$4.0 billion of asset sale net cash proceeds, including divestitures of 6 gws of conventional generation and businesses

* Under transformation plan, co also expects to realize approximately $290 million in one-time costs

* A prioritized capital allocation strategy that targets reduction in consolidated total (net) debt from $19.5 billion to $6.5 billion

* In connection with disposal of genon, nrg has recorded a loss on disposal of $208 million during three months ended june 30, 2017​ Source text (bit.ly/2vvCi7c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

