March 7 (Reuters) - Nrg Energy Inc:

* NRG ENERGY REFRESHES BOARD TO STRENGTHEN CUSTOMER FOCUS

* RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN

* NRG ENERGY - ‍FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS​

* APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX