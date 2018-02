BRIEF-NRG Says GIP To Purchase Ownership In NRG Yield And NRG'S Renewables Platform For $1.375 Bln

Feb 7 (Reuters) - NRG Energy Inc:

* NRG ANNOUNCES ASSET SALES INCLUDING SALE OF ITS INTEREST IN NRG YIELD, RENEWABLES PLATFORM, ROFO PIPELINE AND SOUTH CENTRAL BUSINESS

* NRG ENERGY INC - REVISING ASSET SALE CASH PROCEEDS TARGET TO APPROXIMATELY $3.2 BILLION

* NRG ENERGY INC - CLECO TO PURCHASE NRG‘S SOUTH CENTRAL BUSINESS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE AND CASH PROCEEDS OF $1.0 BILLION​

* NRG ENERGY INC - EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL ASSET SALES OVER COURSE OF 2018

* NRG ENERGY INC - ‍GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS TO PURCHASE NRG‘S OWNERSHIP IN NRG YIELD AND NRG‘S RENEWABLES PLATFORM FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $1.375 BILLION​

* NRG ENERGY-CO, NRG YIELD ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT FOR NRG YIELD TO BUY INTEREST IN CERTAIN CP‘S ROFO PIPELINE ASSETS FOR ADDITIONAL PROCEEDS OF $407 MILLION

* NRG ENERGY INC - ‍$2.8 BILLION CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEALS​

* NRG ENERGY INC SAYS ‍$7.0 BILLION OF DEBT TO BE REMOVED​

* NRG - ‍AS PART OF SALE OF INTEREST IN NRG YIELD, CO, NRG YIELD AGREED TO MAINTAIN A ROFO AGREEMENT FOR REMAINING 102 NET MW OWNERSHIP IN AGUA CALIENTE​

* NRG ENERGY INC - ‍NRG AND NRG YIELD AGREED TO MAINTAIN A ROFO AGREEMENT FOR NRG'S REMAINING 102 NET MW OWNERSHIP IN AGUA CALIENTE​