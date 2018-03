BRIEF-Nrg Yield, Inc. Reports Qtrly Net Loss Of $98 Million

March 1 (Reuters) - Nrg Yield Inc:

* NRG YIELD, INC. REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* NRG YIELD INC - INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* NRG YIELD INC - QTRLY NET LOSS OF $98 MILLION

* NRG YIELD INC - Q4 NET LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO $68 MILLION WRITE DOWN OF REVALUATION OF EXISTING NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET PURSUANT TO TAX ACT

* NRG YIELD INC - RECONFIRMING 2018 FULL YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* NRG YIELD INC - DECLARED 3.47% QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE TO $0.298 PER SHARE IN FIRST QUARTER 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)