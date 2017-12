BRIEF-NTN Buzztime Inc Enters Into Amended And Restated Loan And Security Agreement With East West Bank

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ntn Buzztime Inc:

* NTN BUZZTIME INC - ‍ON NOV 29, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH EAST WEST BANK - SEC FILING​

* NTN BUZZTIME INC - ‍AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO WITH EWB DATED AS OF APRIL 14, 2015​

* NTN BUZZTIME-WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE PAYMENTS ON LOAN ON LAST CALENDAR DAY OF EACH MONTH FROM DEC 31, THROUGH ITS MATURITY DATE, NOV 29, 2020‍​

* NTN BUZZTIME- AS PER TERMS OF AMENDMENT ‍EWB TO LOAN CO $4.5 MILLION AS ONE-TIME 36-MONTH TERM LOAN