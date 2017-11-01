BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises reports third-quarter 2017 results

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc
* Nu Skin Enterprises reports third-quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76
* Sees Q4 revenue $650 million to $670 million
* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.16 to $1.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nu Skin Enterprises Inc - Q3 2017 revenue $563.7 million compared to $604.2 million
* Nu Skin Enterprises Inc - in fourth-quarter we continue to anticipate approximately $100 million from introduction of AgeLoc LumiSpa
* Q3 revenue view $562.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $664.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: