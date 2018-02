Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nu Skin Enterprises Inc:

* NU SKIN ENTERPRISES REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES INITIAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.45 TO $3.65 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 7 TO 9 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $550 MILLION TO $570 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $666.2 MILLION, UP 25.4%​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 EPS $0.65 TO $0.70​

* SEES ‍2018 REVENUE $2.44 BILLION TO $2.49 BILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $665.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.65, REVENUE VIEW $2.37 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: