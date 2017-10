Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nuance Communications Inc:

* Nuance Communications - ‍estimates fiscal 2018 non-gaap revenue will reflect organic growth of 2% to 4% over midpoint of fiscal 2017 non-gaap revenue

* Nuance Communications Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 non-gaap revenue in range of $1,945 million to $1,975 milion - sec filing​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uFvE9y) Further company coverage: