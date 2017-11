Nov 15 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp

* Nucor corp - will build a full-range merchant bar quality mill at its existing bar steel mill located in bourbonnais, illinois​

* Nucor corp - ‍mbq mill will have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons and is expected to cost $180 million​

* Nucor corp - ‍project will take approximately two years to complete​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: