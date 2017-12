Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nuevolution Ab (Publ):

* THE DANISH EASTERN HIGH COURT REVOKES THE MARITIME AND COMMERCIAL HIGH COURT‘S DECISION OF 22 FEBRUARY 2016 IN FAVOUR OF NUEVOLUTION‘S REQUEST

* CHEMGENE HOLDING APS AND HENRIK PEDERSEN WAS ORDERED TO PAY DKK 40,000 EXCLUDING. VAT TO NUEVOLUTION​

* WILL SEND CASE BACK TO MARITIME AND COMMERCIAL HIGH COURT FOR RENEWED REVIEW