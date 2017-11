Nov 7 (Reuters) - NUEVOLUTION AB (PUBL):

* Q1 REVENUE SEK ‍1.6​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK ‍30.3​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 27.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍IN AMGEN COLLABORATION, TO CONDUCT IN VIVO PROOF OF CONCEPT TESTING IN 2 CANCER PROGRAMS WITHIN 3 TO 6 MTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: