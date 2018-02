Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nuevolution Ab (Publ):

* FOR THREE-MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO SEK 3.2 MILLION

* FOR THREE-MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS-D) WAS SEK -0.76

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO SEK 114.8 MILLION AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2017

* NET CASH AMOUNTED TO SEK 110.6 MILLION AS PER 31 DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)