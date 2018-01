Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nufarm Finance (Nz) Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO AND EXECUTED DOCUMENTATION RELATING TO REFINANCING OF NUFARM LTD GROUP‘S EXISTING SYNDICATED BANKING FACILITY

* ‍ SYNDICATED BANK FACILITY WAS INCREASED IN SIZE TO A$665 MILLION FOR A TERM OF THREE YEARS​