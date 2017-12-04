FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NuFlare Technology and Shibaura Mechatronics plan capital and business alliance
Sections
Featured
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Economy
Growth slows, prices jump for UK services firms
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 4, 2017 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-NuFlare Technology and Shibaura Mechatronics plan capital and business alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - NuFlare Technology Inc :

* Says NuFlare Technology Inc and Shibaura Mechatronics Corp formed a capital and business alliance on Dec. 4

* Two entities will cooperate in area of semiconductor manufacturing equipment

* NuFlare Technology planed to buy up to 1.6 million shares (3.08 percent stake) of co from Toshiba Corp

* And NuFlare Technology will then buy shares from stock market, aiming to add stake in co to up to 5 percent (2.6 million shares)

* Says shares will be transferred during the period from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Cwvmmm ; goo.gl/tcHW1Q ; goo.gl/2bTxKQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.