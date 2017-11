Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nustar Energy LP:

* NUSTAR ENERGY L.P. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PREFERRED UNITS

* NUSTAR ENERGY LP-‍PRICED OFFERING OF 6 MILLION OF 9.00% SERIES C FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED UNITS AT PRICE OF $25/ UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: