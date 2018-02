Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nutraplus India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 2.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 9.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 311.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 245.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS CHANDRESH SHUKLA RESIGNED AS CFO‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2srVfH9 Further company coverage: