BRIEF-Nutrien Provides 2018 Guidance And Announces Agrium And Potashcorp Q4 Earnings

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd:

* NUTRIEN PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES AGRIUM AND POTASHCORP FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS

* ‍POTASHCORP FOURTH-QUARTER ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $0.06 PER SHARE​

* ‍NUTRIEN FY 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 TO $2.60 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING INCREMENTAL DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION​

* AGRIUM Q4 EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR ITEMS NOT INCLUDED IN GUIDANCE, OF $0.78 PER SHARE

* ‍NUTRIEN ACHIEVED OVER $40 MILLION IN RUN-RATE SYNERGIES YEAR-TO-DATE 2018​

* SEES 2018 SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1.0 BILLION - $1.1 BILLION

* IN 2018, EXPECT TO REALIZE CASH SYNERGIES OF $175 MILLION TO $225 MILLION AND RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION BY END OF 2018

* SEES 2018 POTASH SALES OF 11.8 MILLION TONNES TO 12.4 MILLION TONNES

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S