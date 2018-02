Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nutrisystem Inc:

* NUTRISYSTEM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO $131.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.99 TO $2.09

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 TO $0.08

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $204 MILLION TO $209 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $685 MILLION TO $705 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND 43% TO $1.00 PER SHARE​

* ‍SOUTH BEACH DIET BRAND IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN REVENUE IN 2018​

* NUTRISYSTEM - Q4 EPS INCLUDED A NON-CASH WRITE-OFF OF $0.06 DUE TO TAX LAW CHANGES