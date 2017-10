Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nuts Inc

* Says it plans to set up a JV VIDEBIMUS INC with partners on Nov. 1

* Says the JV will be mainly engaged in medical related business and will be capitalized at 10 million yen

* Says it will hold 52 percent stake in the JV

