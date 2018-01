Jan 18 (Reuters) - Nuuvera Inc:

* NUUVERA INC. ANNOUNCES $35MM BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

* NUUVERA SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS, WHO HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE, ON “BOUGHT DEAL” BASIS, 6.4 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$5.50/UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: