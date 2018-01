Jan 23 (Reuters) - Icc Labs Inc:

* NUUVERA INC - ‍ ARA-AVANTI RX ANALYTICS ENTERED INTO A SALE AGREEMENT WITH TERSUM S.A.​

* NUUVERA INC - ‍ACCORDING TO AGREEMENT, AVANTI WILL PURCHASE 150 KG OF 99% PURE CBD FROM TERSUM IN 2018​