BRIEF-Nuuvera Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire Gmp-Certified Lab In Spain

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Nuuvera Inc:

* NUUVERA SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE GMP-CERTIFIED LAB IN SPAIN

* NUUVERA INC - ALSO SIGNED AN LOI WITH CANAMO Y FIBRA NATURALES, S.L. (“CAFINA”), BASED IN ALICANTE​

* NUUVERA - SIGNED LOI WITH MEDALCHEMY S.L. TO ACQUIRE MAJORITY INTEREST IN ITS FULLY-LICENSED, GMP CERTIFIED LABORATORY LOCATED IN ALICANTE, SPAIN

* NUUVERA - ‍ TO ACQUIRE A 30% INTEREST IN CAFINA, INTENDS TO PURCHASE CULTIVATED CANNABIS PRODUCTS FROM COMPANY AND HEMP TO BE USED IN CBD EXTRACTION​

* NUUVERA - ‍ CO, CAFINA TO ALSO ENTER A JV AGREEMENT, WHEREBY CAFINA WILL HAVE A MINORITY INTEREST IN NUUVERA‘S SUBSIDIARY THAT CONTROLS MEDALCHEMY​

* NUUVERA INC - ‍NUUVERA EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE A FINAL AGREEMENT WITH BOTH PARTIES IN VERY NEAR FUTURE​