Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc:

* NUVASIVE TO ACQUIRE SAFEPASSAGE

* NUVASIVE INC - TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* NUVASIVE INC - NUVASIVE EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY‘S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018 AND BEYOND

* NUVASIVE INC - CO ALSO EXPECTS DEAL TO SUPPORT LONGER-TERM TARGETS FOR REVENUE GROWTH AND EXPANSION OF ITS NON-GAAP OPERATING AND EBITDA MARGINS