BRIEF-Nuveen Global Cities REIT Says Offering On A Continuous Basis Up To $5 Billion

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nuveen Global Cities REIT

* NUVEEN GLOBAL CITIES REIT SAYS OFFERING ON A CONTINUOUS BASIS UP TO $5 BILLION IN SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* NUVEEN GLOBAL CITIES REIT - OFFERING CONSISTS OF UP TO $4 BILLION IN SHARES IN PRIMARY OFFERING

* NUVEEN GLOBAL CITIES REIT - OFFERING ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO $1 BILLION IN SHARES PURSUANT TO DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

* NUVEEN GLOBAL CITIES REIT - OFFERING TO SELL ANY COMBINATION OF FOUR CLASSES OF SHARES OF STOCK - CLASS T, CLASS S, CLASS D, CLASS I SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/2DoHcDo) Further company coverage: [Nuveen Global Cities REIT]