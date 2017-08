BRIEF-Nuverra emerges from chapter 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) -

* Nuverra completes successful restructuring and emerges from chapter 11 with over $70 million in new financing and debt level reduced by over $500 million

* Nuverra Environmental- ‍all administrative expense claims, priority tax claims, priority claims and asset-based lending facility claims were paid in full ​

* Nuverra - at emergence, entered into $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility & $15 million senior secured credit facility provided by ACF FinCo I LP