4 days ago
BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmac reports Q2 loss per share of C$0.02 from cont ops
August 9, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmac reports Q2 loss per share of C$0.02 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ announces 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share c$0.02 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue c$3.1 million versus c$8.1 million

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - at quarter end, ‍cash and short-term investments increased to $20.0 million with no debt​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍reallocation of resources included reduction in size of primary care sales force that markets pennsaid 2% to physicians​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - has not yet seen negative impact from sales force reduction that might impact typical commercial bottle ordering patterns​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals- ‍expects horizon's cost reallocation initiatives to also result in decrease in no. Of product samples horizon distributes to physicians​

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍reduction in sample product orders from horizon will have a negative impact on company's future financial results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

