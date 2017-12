BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Pennsaid 2 Pct License Agreement With Gebro Pharma AG

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS™ ENTERS INTO PENNSAID® 2% LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH GEBRO PHARMA AG FOR SWITZERLAND AND LIECHTENSTEIN

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS-DEAL GRANTS GEBRO PHARMA RIGHTS THROUGHOUT SWITZERLAND & LIECHTENSTEIN TO SELL & DISTRIBUTE PENNSAID 2% AS NON-PRESCRIPTION DRUG

* NUVO PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NUVO IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES OF PENNSAID 2% IN SWITZERLAND AND LIECHTENSTEIN