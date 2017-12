Dec 26 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc:

* NV5 ACQUIRES AERIAL MAPPING COMPANY, SKYSCENE

* NV5 GLOBAL INC - ACQUISITION WAS MADE ENTIRELY IN CASH AND WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NV5‘S EARNINGS

* NV5 GLOBAL INC - NV5 ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION OF SKYSCENE WILL INITIALLY ADD $5 MILLION TO OPERATIONS