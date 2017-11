BRIEF-NV5 sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.68 to $1.83

Nov 8 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc:

* NV5 announces strong third quarter and year-to-date 2017 financial results; raises eps guidance

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.68 to $1.83

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $340 million to $358 million

* Q3 revenue $92.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.2 million

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NV5 Global Inc - qtrly ‍backlog was $274.5 million as of September 30, 2017, a 24.3pct increase from $220.8 million as of December 31, 2016​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $347.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S