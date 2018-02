BRIEF-Nvidia Corp Qtrly GPU Business Revenue Was $2.46 Bln, Up 33 Pct From Year Earlier

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp:

* NVIDIA CORP - QTRLY GPU BUSINESS REVENUE WAS $2.46 BILLION, UP 33 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* NVIDIA CORP - RECORDED A U.S. TAX REFORM PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT OF $133 MILLION, OR $0.21 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR‍​‍​

* NVIDIA CORP - OVERALL, THE LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED TAX RATE CONTRIBUTED $0.36 TO GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN QTR‍​

* NVIDIA CORP - QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE OF $132 MILLION, WHICH WAS UP 3 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER

* NVIDIA CORP - INVENTORY AT THE END OF THE QUARTER WAS $796 MILLION, DOWN FROM $857 MILLION IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

* NVIDIA CORP - Q1 FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION TO $120 MILLION