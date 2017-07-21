FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-NVR Inc announces second quarter results
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 21, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-NVR Inc announces second quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Nvr Inc

* NVR Inc Announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $35.19

* Q2 revenue $1.544 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $28.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NVR Inc - ‍new orders in Q2 of 2017 increased 8% to 4,678 units, when compared to 4,324 units in Q2 of 2016​

* NVR Inc - ‍homebuilding revenues in Q2 of 2017 totaled $1.51 billion, 11% higher than year earlier period​

* NVR Inc - company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2017 increased on a unit basis by 9% to 8,813 units

* NVR Inc - ‍gross profit margin in Q2 of 2017 increased to 19.5%, compared to 17.3% in Q2 of 2016​

* NVR Inc - ‍gross profit margin was favorably impacted by modest improvement in pricing combined with moderating construction costs in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.