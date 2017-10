BRIEF-NVR INC Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $38.02

Oct 19 (Reuters) - NVR Inc:

* NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $38.02

* Q3 REVENUE $1.668 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.71 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $36.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NEW ORDERS IN Q3 OF 2017 INCREASED 21% TO 4,200 UNITS​

* ‍CO‘S BACKLOG OF HOMES SOLD BUT NOT SETTLED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 INCREASED ON A UNIT BASIS BY 16% TO 8,855 UNITS​ IN Q3 OF 2016

* ‍HOMEBUILDING REVENUES IN Q3 OF 2017 TOTALED $1.63 BILLION, 8% HIGHER THAN YEAR EARLIER PERIOD​

* ‍GROSS PROFIT MARGIN IN Q3 OF 2017 INCREASED TO 19.9%, COMPARED TO 17.6% IN Q3 OF 2016​

* ‍GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WAS FAVORABLY IMPACTED BY MODEST IMPROVEMENT IN PRICING COMBINED WITH MODERATING CONSTRUCTION COSTS​