Dec 21 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co:

* NW NATURAL SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SALMON VALLEY WATER COMPANY & FALLS WATER COMPANY - SEC FILING

* NW NATURAL - BOTH SALMON VALLEY WATER COMPANY & FALLS WATER COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS STANDALONE SUBSIDIARIES Source: (bit.ly/2CUp6s5) Further company coverage: