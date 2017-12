Dec 14 (Reuters) - NWAI DOM MAKLERSKI SA:

* CO‘S SHAREHOLDERS, FILIP PALEZA AND RAFAL WIEJA, TERMINATE SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT BETWEEN THEM

* FILIP PALEZA HOLDS 5.02% STAKE OF CO AND RAFAL WIEJA HOLDS 2.53% STAKE OF CO