Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nxp Semiconductors Nv:

* NXP AND ALIBABA CLOUD ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR EDGE COMPUTING AND IOT SECURITY

* NXP SEMICONDUCTORS - COS WORKING TOGETHER TO ENABLE DEVELOPMENT OF SECURE SMART DEVICES FOR EDGE COMPUTING APPLICATIONS, PLAN TO DEVELOP IOT SOLUTIONS