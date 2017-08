July 20 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors Nv

* NXP announces production of security chips in its U.S. manufacturing facilities

* NXP Semiconductors Nv- ‍announced a $22 million dollar program that expands its operations in United States​

* NXP Semiconductors Nv- ‍upon completion of expansion project, NXP facilities in Austin and Chandler will be certified to manufacture finished products​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: