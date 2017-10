Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nxstage Medical Inc

* NxStage reports second quarter financial results

* Q2 revenue $96.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.5 million

* NxStage Medical - in light of acquisition agreement between Fresenius Medical Care and NxStage, NxStage is no longer providing financial guidance

* Has canceled its previously announced conference call to discuss its financial results for Q2 of 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03