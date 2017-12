Dec 1 (Reuters) - NXT Energy Solutions Inc:

* NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC - ‍BEVERLY STEWART HAS STEPPED DOWN AS COMPANY‘S VICE-PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 30TH, 2017​

* NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC - ‍EXPECTED THAT NEGOTIATIONS WILL BE CONCLUDED WITHIN NEXT 30 DAYS ON EMPLOYMENT TERMS WITH A NEW CFO

* NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC - ‍CHARLES SELBY, NXT LEAD DIRECTOR, WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN MEANTIME​