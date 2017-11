BRIEF-Nykredit's majority shareholder receives purchase offer, IPO preparations continue

Nov 3 (Reuters) - NYKREDIT REALKREDIT:

* FORENET KREDIT AND NYKREDIT HEREBY ANNOUNCE THAT FORENET KREDIT, NYKREDIT‘S MAIN SHAREHOLDER, HAS RECEIVED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE A MINORITY SHARE OF FORENET KREDIT‘S SHAREHOLDING IN NYKREDIT

* IN FEBRUARY 2016, IT WAS DECIDED TO START PREPARATIONS FOR A STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING WITH A VIEW TO PREPARING NYKREDIT FOR AN IPO WITHIN A YEAR

* NYKREDIT HAS ALSO EXPLORED ALTERNATIVES TO A STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

* THIS HAS LED TO TALKS WITH SEVERAL INVESTORS IN SPRING 2017 THAT SUBSEQUENTLY DEVELOPED INTO SPECIFIC NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN NYKREDIT, FORENET KREDIT AND A GROUP OF DANISH INVESTORS

* THESE NEGOTIATIONS HAVE NOW RESULTED IN A PURCHASE OFFER

* THE BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF FORENET KREDIT AND NYKREDIT A/S AS WELL AS THE GROUP EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL NOW CONSIDER WHETHER THIS OFFER, ON BALANCE, CONSTITUTES AN ATTRACTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO A STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING, INCLUDING WHETHER IT ENSURES A SATISFACTORY SCOPE FOR RAISING NEW EQUITY CAPITAL

* FOLLOWING THESE CONSIDERATIONS, THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FORENET KREDIT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER TO RECOMMEND THE OFFER FOR APPROVAL BY THE COMMITTEE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF FORENET KREDIT THAT WILL MAKE THE FINAL DECISION ON A POTENTIAL SALE OF SHARES.

* THE IPO PREPARATIONS WILL CONTINUE UNCHANGED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.