2 months ago
#Bonds News
June 23, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-NYX Gaming announces commitment for debt refinancing, debenture redemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - NYX Gaming Group Ltd:

* NYX Gaming Group announces commitment for debt refinancing and debenture redemption

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - has entered into a commitment with ares management limited to refinance its existing debt

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - company plans to repay its 6% unsecured convertible debentures and all outstanding amounts of its revolving credit facility

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - transaction is expected to close in july 2017

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - redemption of all of company's outstanding 11.0% senior secured series a debentures, 11.0% senior secured series b debentures

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - redemption of all of company's outstanding 11.0% senior secured Series C debentures, each with a due date of December 31, 2019

* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - revolving credit facility will be expanded to £15.0 million to provide increased financial flexibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

