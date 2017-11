Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd:

* ‍Board got notice from William Hill requesting its convertible preference shares be converted into ordinary shares of NYX not later than Dec 4

* ‍William Hill has been in negotiations with Scientific Games with respect to a potential commercial arrangement following acquisition​

* ‍No agreement has yet been reached between William Hill and Scientific Games​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: