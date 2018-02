Feb 5 (Reuters) - Nzx Ltd:

* JAN DAILY AVERAGE TRADES 10,238, UP 84.6%

* JAN TOTAL TRADES IN CASH MARKET 215,002, UP 93.8%

* JAN DAILY AVERAGE VALUE TRADED FOR CASH MARKET NZ$130 MILLION, UP 17.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: